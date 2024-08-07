The Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) is due to host a series of organic farm walks over the coming weeks.

The events, which are supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), are open to all farmers and their families.

Over 4,000 farmers are now farming organically in Ireland, including around 2,200 who entered conversion in January 2023, following the last round of the €256 million Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

Farm walks

The organic farm walk series, which will incorporate a national event next week, will showcase five different farming enterprises.

The events will involve farm tours and presentations from ACA organic specialists Mary Lynch and Julian Pawlowski and representatives from National Organic Training Skillnet (NOTS).

A number of trade stands will be present at the national event scheduled for August 14 in Co. Offaly.

The full schedule of organic farm walks is as follows:

Thursday, August 8 : Cattle and agroforestry demonstration hosted by Stephen Morrison and Paddy Bruton at Hartwell, Kill, Co. Kildare from 5:00p.m to 8:00p.m;

: Cattle and agroforestry demonstration hosted by Stephen Morrison and Paddy Bruton at Hartwell, Kill, Co. Kildare from 5:00p.m to 8:00p.m; Wednesday, August 14 : National event – sheep and tillage – on the lands of Ross and Amy Jackson, Woodview House. Lacka, Carrig, Birr, Co. Offaly. There will be two sessions at 3:00p.m and 5:00p.m;

: National event – sheep and tillage – on the lands of Ross and Amy Jackson, Woodview House. Lacka, Carrig, Birr, Co. Offaly. There will be two sessions at 3:00p.m and 5:00p.m; Thursday, August 15 : Cattle hosted by Clive Bright, Ardsallagh, Ballymote, Co. Sligo from 5:00p.m to 8:00p.m;

: Cattle hosted by Clive Bright, Ardsallagh, Ballymote, Co. Sligo from 5:00p.m to 8:00p.m; Wednesday, August 28 : Sucklers hosted by PJ Harrington at Rossoulty, Upperchurch, Thurles, Co. Tipperary from 6:30p.m to 8:30p.m;

: Sucklers hosted by PJ Harrington at Rossoulty, Upperchurch, Thurles, Co. Tipperary from 6:30p.m to 8:30p.m; Wednesday, September 11: Hill sheep on the farm of Michael O’Sullivan, Gortnacurra, Kenmare, Co. Kerry from 6:00p.m to 8:00p.m.

The ACA is the sole representative body for private agricultural consultants and advisors in Ireland.

The association currently has over 165 member offices around the country, employing about 280 agricultural and environmental professionals, along with a further 200 administration and technical staff.

The ACA was previously allocated€150,000 in funding from the department to train advisors on the regulations around organics and how to prepare conversion plans.