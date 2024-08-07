Over 30 small businesses from across the country have been selected to take part in the Local Enterprise Village at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

The three-day event will take place in Ratheniska, Co. Laois from September 17-19.

The Local Enterprise Village, an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs), will showcase the best of Irish entrepreneurship.

The village will feature small businesses selling everything from Mexican salsa and chemical free fertilisers to high end fashion designers and sensory friendly clothing.

Local Enterprise Village

Kieran Comerford, head of the Local Enterprise Village, said that “this is an opportunity like no other for a small business in Ireland”.

“The opportunity to bring their ideas and products to almost 300,000 potential customers is a showcase like no other.

“The Local Enterprise Village has become one of those areas everyone wants to drop into to find their local business and see what they can pick up.

“There is a huge variety of businesses highlighting the depth of sectors that the Local Enterprise Offices support from manufacturing to food and beverage, to software solutions,” he said.

Established in 2014, Local Enterprise Offices provide support and advice to entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a business.

Since their inception, the offices have helped create over 25,000 jobs across the country.

The following companies have been selected to take part in this year’s Local Enterprise Village: