Over 30 small businesses from across the country have been selected to take part in the Local Enterprise Village at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.
The three-day event will take place in Ratheniska, Co. Laois from September 17-19.
The Local Enterprise Village, an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs), will showcase the best of Irish entrepreneurship.
The village will feature small businesses selling everything from Mexican salsa and chemical free fertilisers to high end fashion designers and sensory friendly clothing.
Local Enterprise Village
Kieran Comerford, head of the Local Enterprise Village, said that “this is an opportunity like no other for a small business in Ireland”.
“The opportunity to bring their ideas and products to almost 300,000 potential customers is a showcase like no other.
“The Local Enterprise Village has become one of those areas everyone wants to drop into to find their local business and see what they can pick up.
“There is a huge variety of businesses highlighting the depth of sectors that the Local Enterprise Offices support from manufacturing to food and beverage, to software solutions,” he said.
Established in 2014, Local Enterprise Offices provide support and advice to entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a business.
Since their inception, the offices have helped create over 25,000 jobs across the country.
The following companies have been selected to take part in this year’s Local Enterprise Village:
- LEO Carlow: Enchanted Castle Melts – Hand poured soy wax melts and candles, along with bath and body products;
- LEO Carlow: Skillet & Spice – Seasonings and a range of sesame-based seasonings;
- LEO Cavan: Elena Brennan Jewellery – Handmade jewellery;
- LEO Clare: Oir Tonics – Moss Boss Tonic is a carrageen moss based health tonic;
- LEO Cork City: Natural Vet Company – Veterinary designed herbal and marine based veterinary Supplement for cats and dogs;
- LEO Cork North and West: TrustDish – A digital allergen management solution, for both food businesses in hospitality and allergen sufferers;
- LEO Donegal: Balcrete – Pre-cast and polished concrete products;
- LEO Dublin City: Jennifer Rothwell Design – Fashion and textiles, clothing accessories and art;
- LEO Dun Laoghaire Rathdown: Chic Tote – Premium-quality canvas totes;
- LEO Fingal: Love the Mug – Fine china statement mugs;
- LEO Galway: Nuasan – Natural body care brand;
- LEO Kildare: Equine Products Ireland – Supplying innovative equine supplements;
- LEO Kilkenny: Biddy’s Good Luck Horse Shoes – Horse shoes, saved from landfill and repurposed into gifts;
- LEO Laois: Le Skinny Chef – Artisan food producer;
- LEO Leitrim: Leitrim Hill Creamery – Artisanal dairy products;
- LEO Limerick: Room Outdoors – Providing verandas, gardenrooms, bioclimatic and carports;
- LEO Longford: Cruach Design – Bespoke landscape and sculptural metalwork;
- LEO Louth: Style Ignite Studio – A sustainable womenswear fashion brand;
- LEO Mayo: Nutri Jellies – Moy Nutrition have developed high-protein, low-sugar jelly sweets;
- LEO Meath: Mimi Toys – Online toyshop for educational toys, games and puppets;
- LEO Monaghan: TecWest – Chemical free fertilisers made from chicken manure as the main ingredient;
- LEO Offaly: Network & Infrastructure Support – IT services for businesses, organisations, schools, and homes;
- LEO Roscommon: The Best Free From – Healthy Bake creates all natural breads, cakes and baking mixes;
- LEO Sligo: Jako Ireland – Clothing, workwear, corporate wear and embroidery;
- LEO South Cork: Bluemotion CNC – CNC Machinery, workshop automation, automation systems, process automation, industrial control systems;
- LEO South Dublin: Garnacha Salsas – Bringing authentic Mexican salsas to the market;
- LEO Tipperary: Elaine Heney – Equestrian author;
- LEO Westmeath: Fore Distillery – A distillery manufacturing craft Irish rums, poitín and has whiskey maturing;
- LEO Westmeath: TapiTag – Digital business cards and proximity marketing tags;
- LEO Wexford: Sully & Juno – Irelands only sensory friendly design house;
- LEO Wicklow: JTM Energy – Design ESS system to reduce energy costs;
- LEO Wicklow: Le Paysan – Produces a range of five pates;
- LEO Wicklow: Olannmor – All about knitting and weaving with natural materials.