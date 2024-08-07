55% of farmers only apply sunscreen once per day, according to new research findings by the University of Galway.

The study examining sun exposure among Irish agricultural and construction workers highlighted that although levels of sun-protective training were high, reported sun protective behaviours could be improved.

Skin cancer is the third most prevalent form of invasive cancer in Ireland with more than 13,000 cases diagnosed annually. The Irish Cancer Society is expecting that rate to double by 2040.

Solar ultraviolet radiation (UVR) exposure and sunburn are among the top risk factors in the development of skin cancer in Ireland.

Recent statistics revealed that 23% of skin-cancer-related deaths in Ireland occur among farmers, construction and outdoor workers.

Study

As part of the study, 154 farmers and 467 construction workers answered a questionnaire, which measured solar UVR exposure knowledge, safety practices, and perceived constraints to sun personal protective equipment and sunscreen use.

The number of hours spent working outdoors ranged from 11 to 41 hours per week, with an average of 25 and 26 hours for construction and agricultural workers, respectively.

Just over half of all survey participants reported using sunscreen at work; however, rates of sunscreen use during overcast or rainy weather were much lower than during sunny weather.

Half of construction workers and 55% of farmers reported that they only applied sunscreen once per day.

Almost two-thirds of participants (63%) reported sunburn experiences as part of an average working year, with farmers significantly more likely than construction workers to report being sunburnt.

Sunscreen

The lead author on the study from University of Galway, Dr. Victoria Hogan, said that the research indicates “room for improvement around protective behaviours towards sun exposure among outdoor workers”.

She pointed to a high rate of sunburn being reported and lower rates of sunscreen application than in the general population and “warrant attention by both employers and employees”.

“Addressing perceived barriers to sun protective behaviour (e.g. time consuming, interferes with work) that may impede uptake of preventative measures by workers is also crucial going forward.

“Consultation with workers in relation to the types of sun protective PPE and sunscreen may help to enhance uptake,” she said.

The researchers said that UV from the sun is damaging, even on cool, cloudy days.

Dr. Breeda Neville, specialist in public health with the HSE’s National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) said that outdoor workers need to protect themselves by following “the SunSmart steps”.

The Healthy Ireland SunSmart steps, listed below, show how outdoor workers can protect their skin from the sun’s UV rays and reduce their risk of developing skin cancer.