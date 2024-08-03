The Irish Cancer Society is urging farmers to protect themselves from sun damage and the risk of skin cancer while working outdoors this summer.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, with over 13,000 new cases diagnosed every year. The National Cancer Registry of Ireland (NCRI) expects this number to double by 2040.

Skin cancer is a disease of skin cells. Nine out of every 10 cases are caused by UV rays from the sun or sunbeds.

Skin cancer

Kevin O’Hagan, cancer prevention manager with the Irish Cancer Society, told Agriland that it is wrong to presume the sun is less damaging in Ireland.

“The big challenge we have around skin cancer in Ireland is the assumption that the sunshine here in Ireland isn’t quite as dangerous, or as hot or harmful, perhaps, as the sun in European countries or other countries.

“We did the study here a number of years ago and we monitored the UV levels in Ireland between April and September. The UV levels in Ireland are still high enough to damage the skin on about 90% of the days between April and September.

“So even if it’s cloudy or chilly or windy, there’s still enough UV coming through to cause damage to the skin.

“That’s a mistake we often make here in Ireland, because clearly you get four seasons very often in one day and very often the sunshine can be very sporadic.

“That can be a real problem, because we don’t really expect the skin damage,” he said.

O’Hagan said that outdoor works and particularly farmers are at a “very high risk of skin cancer”.

“Farmers are exposed to about two or three times more UV radiation from the sun compared to the people who work indoors, and that means they’re at a very, very high risk.

“In terms of statistics, one in four of skin cancer deaths in Ireland are from the construction, outdoor and farming industry. There’s no doubt that farmers are really up there as a high risk category for skin cancer,” he said.

Sun protection

O’Hagan said that most important way farmers can protect their skin from the sun is to be prepared throughout the season as “the weather can change very, very quickly”.

“Farmers are great for monitoring the weather forecast, so if they know it’s going to be really hot for a couple hours, maybe organise work a little bit differently for those few days, so they’re not being exposed to that really hot time between 11:00a.m and 3:00p.m,” he said.

Farmers should also choose clothing with long sleeves and a collar if possible, a broad rimmed hat which also gives protection to the back of the neck and wrap around sunglasses to protect the eye area.

O’Hagan said said that it is very important for farmers to use plenty of sunscreen which should be reapplied during the day.

“We would suggest that you use almost a golf ball size of sun cream to cover as much of the body as possible,” he said.

He added that anyone who suffers repeated sunburns will be at a greater risk of skin cancer.

Farmers

When it comes to skin cancer, early detection is vital as up to 90% of cases are curable if spotted early.

In the case of melanoma skin cancer identifying it early can save a person’s life.

The Irish Cancer Society said that for this reason it is important to get to know your skin, check it every month for changes and speak to your doctor if you are worried.

Some of the main skin cancer warning signs to look out for, include:

nywhere on your skin, nails, or on the soles of your feet. They can appear in a number of ways including any of the following:

A small lump that is smooth, pearly or waxy;

A new growth or sore that does not heal in a few weeks;

Skin ulcers that that will not heal;

A lump or spot that is firm, scaly or has a crusted surface, and may be sore;

Rough, scaly, irregular patches of skin;

A new mole or a change in shape, size or colour of an existing mole;

A dark patch under your nail that gets bigger and was not caused by an injury.

O’Hagan said that part of the problem with skin cancers is that they come “in all different shapes and sizes”.

“Talk to your doctor just if you notice any little change at all, even if it’s not painful, but if it’s bleeding, oozing or crusting, it looks red or inflamed around ages, it’s starting to feel different you really need to talk to your doctor, because if they’re not treated, it can become very, very serious,” he said.

O’Hagan emphasised that skin cancers are very treatable, if they are caught on time.