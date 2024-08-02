Agriland Media Group is delighted to partner with Mayo-based company Genfitt on its annual Knowledge Report 2024 survey to garner farmers’ views on the state of the agricultural sector.

The ‘Genfitt Knowledge Report’ survey is underway for the eighth consecutive year, and Genfitt wants to ensure that it captures farmers’ opinions and perspectives on the key issues currently facing the Irish agricultural sector.

Poor weather conditions, ongoing high production costs and a decline in farm incomes dominated the economic agricultural landscape last year in Ireland.

But Irish farmers also continued to face a number of other challenges from climate-related to the impact of global market trends and also from ongoing political conflicts including the war in Ukraine in 2023.

Therefore, we would like to know your opinion on how all of these local and global issues may have impacted on your farming enterprise or business and the farming sector as a whole last year.

Survey draw

Please fill out the survey below which should take less than 10 minutes to complete and you will be entered into a draw for a tools bundle worth €500. Complete the survey to be in with a chance of winning this tools bundle

The tools bundle features a useful compilation of tools which could provide invaluable to farmers on a daily basis.

The closing date for completion of this survey is Friday, August 9.

You can take part in it and share your perspectives by clicking here.