The latest Northern Ireland rural crime figures are “still deepy concerning” despite a decrease of over 20% in the cost of rural crime last year, according to Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

The latest rural crime figures from NFU Mutual show that the cost of rural crime in Northern Ireland fell by 21.3% last year to an estimated £2 million.

The cost of rural crime across the UK rose to £52.8 million, up from £50.6 million in 2022, with GPS unit thefts rising by 137% to £4.2 million.

Lockhart said farmers and rural dwellers continue to be the victims of “opportune thieves and organised crime gangs”.

The DUP’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Westminster spokesperson is urging farmers and people living in rural communities to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity in a bid to combat rural crime.

“Criminals are active in our countryside on a daily basis. Thefts of quad bikes, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), trailers, tractors, livestock, tools and fuel remain high. Dog attacks, fly-tipping and illegal dumping are also a blight on the countryside,” she said.

“Organised criminal gangs are ‘stealing to order’ to supply illicit global markets for tractors, machinery and technology.

“Sophisticated GPS systems costing around £10,000, and valuable farm livestock have become ‘prize items’ for thieves in recent years.”

‘Farmers shouldn’t be living in fear’

Lockhart said she is urging the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and local authorities to adopt a united approach to reduce crime.

“Farmers feel vulnerable and are reluctant to report rural crimes because of the risk of reprisal. Farmers and their families shouldn’t be living in fear,” she said.

“The majority of farmers feel rural criminality falls down the PSNI’s list of priorities. The PSNI must do more to strengthen its response to rural crime throughout Northern Ireland.

“It simply isn’t good enough to issue victims with a crime number so they can claim on their insurance.”

There is a need for more regular and visible police presence, Lockhart said, as well as faster emergency response times in rural areas.

“The courts should also impose tougher penalties on perpetrators,” she said.

“Theft disrupts the running of a farm business and has a huge economic impact, as well as causing unnecessary stress and upset to farming families.

“Farm incomes are falling and rural crime only adds to financial worries, causing further emotional stress.”

Lockhart is urging farmers to do what they can to safeguard their property and protect livelihoods.

CCTV, tracker systems, trailer marking, and freeze branding of animals, can all help to deter criminal activity, she said.