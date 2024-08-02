The updated EU directive on industrial and livestock rearing emissions will enter into force this Sunday, August 4, revising the former Industrial Emissions Directive (IED).

The new directive aims to reduce emissions to air, water and land from 37,000 large industrial installations and the largest 38,500 pig and poultry farms across the EU.

The new obligations will affect 30% of pig and poultry farms in the EU but do not apply to small and medium-sized farms. Organic pig farming is excluded from the scope of the directive.

In April 2022, the European Commission proposed to revise the former IED to modernise it and make it “more efficient” in line with the Green Deal objectives of zero pollution, climate neutrality and resource efficiency.

Livestock emissions

The new directive introduces a new “simplified system” covering both permitting and reporting. This allows for the registration of farms instead of having them subject to individual permits.

The farms concerned are not required to draw up an environmental management system, as is the case for large industrial installations. Emissions can be reported by member states on behalf of farmers.

New operating rules will be adopted by the European Commission within two years of entry into force of the Industrial and Livestock Rearing Emissions Directive (IED 2.0) on August 4.

These rules will be defined through a “transparent and inclusive process”, involving the sectors concerned, experts from the member states and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The concerned farmers will have a long transitional period to adapt as the new rules will become applicable at the earliest between 2030-2032, depending on the size of the farm, the European Commission said.

Next steps

By the end of 2026, the European Commission will publish a report with “solutions” to more comprehensively address the emissions from the rearing of livestock, in particular cattle.

The cattle rearing sector represents about 50% of total EU methane emissions and about 25% of total EU ammonia emissions, according to EU emissions data.

The report will also assess the feasibility of action to ensure that imported livestock products do not pollute more than those produced in the EU, the European Commission said.

Member states will have until July 1, 2026, to adapt their national laws to the revised directive. Data collected by national authorities will be first reported to the new Industrial Emissions Portal in 2028.

The new Industrial Emissions Portal Regulation will enhance access to environmental data, allowing citizens to gain insight into permits issued in the EU and on polluting activities in their immediate surroundings.