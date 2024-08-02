The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE) issued 2,261 work permits for the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector over the first seven months of 2024.

The latest data, published by the department, shows that 402 permits were granted during the month of July.

This is the second highest monthly figure this year after February when 591 permits were issued.

Work permits

Between January and July, the department has issued a total of 23,820 work permits across all economic sectors, with 4,515 (19%) of those granted last month.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector had the third highest number of work permits in that timeframe, after health and social work (8,286) and information and communication activities (4,033).

The latest statistics show that Dawn Meats Ireland has been issued 393 work permits in the first seven months of 2024.

Anglo Beef Processors Ireland Unlimited Company has been granted 158 permits, Liffey Meats (Cavan) received 132 and Kildare Chilling was issued 111 over that period.

In the horticulture sector, Tiernaneill Mushrooms has been issued with 55 permits by the end of July, Tyholland Mushrooms received 52 and Walsh Golden Mushrooms 40.

DETE

The department recently published checklists to help companies that want to apply for employment permits for foreign nationals.

It is noted that the horticultural workers and meat processing operatives must have

an annual pay of at least €30,000.

The employer must also provide a copy of a signed declaration stating that they will ensure the foreign national concerned has access to suitable accommodation and training, including language training.

DETE said that meat deboners on a work permit must have be paid at least €34,000 annually.

However, access to suitable accommodation and training is not required by the employer for this role.

There is an requirement for dairy farmer assistants employed with a work permit to be paid at least €34,000 annually.

Employers are also not required to provide access to accommodation and training for this occupation type.