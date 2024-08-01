Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon has launched the joint Mental Health Ireland / Teagasc leaflet ‘Sowing the Seeds of Support: Positive Mental Health Guidance for the Farming Community’.

Welcoming the publication of the leaflet, Minister Heydon said: “This initiative will provide invaluable advice for the farming community on recognising and managing stress.

“The content in the leaflet is based on recent research findings and sets out useful coping strategies and pointers on how to minimise stress.”

The publication was prepared by Finola Colgan, Mental Health Ireland along with Teagasc health and safety specialists Dr. John McNamara and Francis Bligh.

Researchers, Dr. David Meredith and Dr. Diana van Doorn contributed data on recent Teagasc research findings to the publication.

Mental health in farming

Research on farmer’s mental health was part of the ‘Farmers’ have Hearts’ cardiovascular health programme completed in 2023.

Researchers found that 13.5% of farmers reported stress at the start of the project, based on a validated scale in a large sample (868), but that this reduced to 8% after one year when farmers availed of a health check and received health promotion messages.

A recent study by Dublin City University (DCU) and Teagasc revealed that almost one in four farmers reported burnout and half of farmers reported sleep issues which are associated with stress.

The research also identified that knowing when, where and how to seek help when necessary, is an important part of taking care of your mental health.

Minister Heydon added: “The ‘Total Health Model’ underpins the positive messages in the leaflet, whereby farm safety, health and mental health are interrelated and need to be actively managed as a unit.

“Recognising the need to improve the mental wellbeing of our farmers, I am implementing a number of initiatives including the expanded On Feirm Ground 2 Programme.

“This initiative is just one of a series of initiatives that my department is implementing in support of the safety, health and wellbeing of our farmers.”

Stress

Finola Colgan of Mental Health Ireland emphasised that stress is an individual experience, and the leaflet provides a list of the signs of stress to assist with identifying and dealing with it.

“Each person needs to be able to recognise the signs of stress, and how to alleviate the stress by responding to its sources. Seeking support from a reputable source should be considered,” she said.

Highlighting the practical benefit of the leaflet when engaging with farmers, Dr. John McNamara from Teagasc stated: “The FarMHealth project found that a session of at least 30 minutes duration can help farmers to understand how to manage their mental health.

“This leaflet will be used at Teagasc events and discussion groups to provide guidance to farmers and to assist them in improving their health and stress management.”

Francis Bligh from Teagasc spoke about how taking regular breaks from farming benefits farmer’s mental wellbeing, and that good work organisation and regular breaks allows farmers to re-focus and have a better work/life balance.

Teagasc and Mental Health Ireland also have a comprehensive publication ‘Coping with the Pressures of Farming’ available on their websites and this latest leaflet also incorporates some information about stress from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).