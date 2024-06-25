Over 50% of farmers do not know how to contact a local mental health clinic and 25% do not know where to go to receive mental health services, according to a new study launched today (Tuesday, June 25) by Dublin City University (DCU) and Teagasc.

The research showed overall that farmers have “low” mental health literacy, with many barriers contributing to the issue.

The study, called ‘FarMHealth’ surveyed 351 anonymous farmers, and completed one-on-one interviews with 17 farmer focus groups, along with semi structured interviews with 11 key stakeholders.

It highlighted that 23.6% of farmers report frequent burnout, which is more common in older farmers and those with children.

Around 50% reported poor sleep and 62.7% stated that they sleep less than seven hours per night.

Mental health

In the survey of 351 farmers, 71% said that they would seek professional help if they were experiencing a mental health challenge.

However, 25% stated that they do not know where to go to receive mental health services.

Of those surveyed, 24% said that they do not know how to get the number of a suicide prevention hotline, and 22% do not know where to get information about mental illness.

About 30% of farmers said that reaching out for counselling would be a “last resort”.

28% stated that they do not drink, but 40% of those that do drink said that they exceed the threshold for disordered use.

The research showed “resilience” is “integral” to Irish farmers’ lives and health behaviours.

Barriers

One of the main barriers to seeking help is the “stigma” and that of farmers’ pride in their ability of accomplishing jobs, according to the study.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said it is “challenging” to balance “working long hours under pressure”.

“If you’re working on your own all day, and you’re in the tractor or out in the field, and you don’t have someone to talk to, those pressures can compound and feel bigger and that is part of the challenge.

“There are unique pressures and problems in agriculture, but it’s the isolation and working on your own that can make those seem worse. What can start as a small problem can build into a much bigger one,” Minister Heydon said.

The minister said that support is out there, but there was a need for “more signposting”.

Signposting

The study looked at the preferences for farmers in seeking information about mental health services and for seeking support.

Informal support through community and social events or WhatsApp groups were options among the most common preferences.

Formal support through helplines or chatting to councillors with a farming background, who understands the struggles of working in agriculture was also preferred.

Government support, including educational programmes was also listed.