Agriculture ministers from the EU’s member states debated the future of farming in the EU at a meeting of the Council of the EU yesterday (Tuesday, June 25).

However, the debate did not result in an agreed consensus among its members.

Instead, the chairperson of the council (who is a Belgian minister, as Belgium currently holds the rotating presidency of the council) instead adopted “presidency conclusions” which were put to the other members.

These conclusion were supported by a “wide-majority” of member states.

The conclusions highlighted “the key role” of farming when it comes to ensuring food security and strategic autonomy, and also acknowledged the numerous challenges the sector is facing, including climate change, geopolitical tensions, profitability, and the administrative burden.

The presidency conclusions focused in on several “key elements” for this future vision, namely a strong and competitive EU agricultural sector; innovation and co-operation; simplification; support for young and new farmers; and climate change resilience.

During this discussion, Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue again called for a “fully-funded” budget for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), to support farmers and ensure a competitive, sustainable, and resilient EU agriculture sector.

“I welcome the recognition of the need for appropriate resources to respond effectively to the multiple objectives of the CAP. We must be ready to provide a robust CAP budget that will allow us achieve our ambitions,” Minister McConalogue said.

He added: “Farmers are being asked to do more. Their role in food production and our environmental ambition must be adequately supported to achieve a competitive, sustainable, and resilient sector.”

The meeting also covered proposed changes to animal welfare regulations.

On this issue, Minister McConalogue said that the proposals should take full account of Ireland’s status as an island nation.

“We are an island nation and Irish business operators must have the ability to fully access the single market, just as those in other member states do,” he said.

Under the European Commission’s proposals, travel times will be shortened and, during long journeys, animals must be unloaded for periods of rest, feeding and watering.