A veterinary inspector has been disqualified from keeping dogs for seven years after appearing in court recently.

Michael O’Reilly admitted to seven charges under the Animal and Welfare Act 2013 at Midleton District Court.

The charges included obstructing, interfering, or impeding an authorised officer in the course of their duty.

The case emerged following inspections of O’Reilly’s kennels at Killamuckey, Mogeely, Castlemartyr, Co. Cork, in May 2023.

ISPCA inspector, Caroline Faherty testified about her initial visit to the kennels on May 3 2023, where she discovered ten Irish terriers living in “dark and dirty pens”.

The court heard, the dogs were housed in dark sheds filled with faeces and soiled paper, surrounded by rodent-infested holes.

Their coats were matted with faeces, and some showed signs of fear-aggression, according to the ISPCA.

The inspector described the environment as having an overpowering smell of ammonia, with no clean areas for the dogs to lie down and contaminated food and water bowls. Some dogs had no access to water at all.

Following her initial visit, the ISPCA inspector returned on May 5 with a dog warden, noting no improvements.

Another inspection on May 8, with additional officials led to the agreement that the dogs needed to be removed.

Joe Cuddigan, defending O’Reilly, cited personal stress due to his father’s hospitalisation as a mitigating factor. He also noted that O’Reilly was not a breeder but kept show dogs.

ISPCA

Judge Colm Roberts dismissed these explanations as not credible and noted that O’Reilly’s professional standing aggravated the offences.

O’Reilly was given a three-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, was also fined €4,000, and ordered to pay €5,000 towards prosecution costs.

Additionally, he must engage with the Probation and Welfare Services, attend all appointments and courses, and was recommended to complete an animal welfare course and stress management.

Commenting after the case, Caroline Faherty stated: “Animal abuse and neglect happens in all aspects of society. It was shocking that a veterinary surgeon, especially a veterinary inspector, would keep animals in such conditions.

“But nobody is above the law and, if anybody doesn’t care for their animals properly, they must be prepared to face the legal consequences,” she said.