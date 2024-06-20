The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has launched its annual SpayAware campaign, ‘StopTheSuffering’, urging pet owners to spay or neuter their animals to promote health benefits and control pet overpopulation.

The initiative, supported by Veterinary Ireland, highlights the significant advantages of spaying and neutering, including reduced cancer risks and improved pet health and lifespan.

Veterinary surgeon and ISPCA trustee, Dr. Pete Wedderburn, commented on the importance of these procedures and some common misconceptions about spaying and neutering.

“It’s the most effective way to prevent accidental litters of kittens and puppies being born.

“Spaying female dogs and cats removes the risk of ovarian cancer and greatly reduces the chances of breast cancer. Neutering male dogs and cats lowers the risk of prostate cancer,” he said.

CEO of the ISPCA, Dr. Cyril Sullivan highlighted the solutions in the current dog welfare crisis:

“One solution is neutering or spaying, preventing accidental litters from being born in the first place and ending up in rescue centres.”

The IPSCA and Veterinary Ireland are encouraging pet owners to talk to their vets about the spaying or neutering their pets.

The campaign aims to combat the overpopulation of cats and dogs in Ireland. Dr. Pete Wedderburn and Rosanna Davison

The ISPCA also recommends adopting rescued animals, noting that all their rescued cats and dogs are already spayed and neutered.

Former Miss World and ISPCA ambassador, Rosanna Davison discussed her support of the SpayAware message:

“We can all make a difference by doing the right thing, by getting them spayed or neutered as early as possible, giving them the best chance of a longer, healthier, and happier life.”

ISPCA

Earlier this year, the ISPCA celebrated 75 years of protecting, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals across Ireland.

To celebrate the milestone, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí De Róiste launched the #ISPCA75 campaign in the Mansion House, in Dublin.

The campaign aims to raise €750,000 by the end of the 2024, chiefly because of the significant financial burden it now faces and the constant demand for space due to more animals being abandoned, abused or neglected in 2023.

As the charity marks 75 years of service, it is calling on its supporters to join in its “mission of creating a world where every animal is treated with kindness and respect”.