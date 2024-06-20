The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is vital for Europe, according to outgoing European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski.

The comments came as representatives from across the European Union met in Brussels to discuss the future of the policy.

Following the recent European elections, a new European commissioner for agriculture will be selected in the coming months.

CAP

Commissioner Wojciechowski, who has been in charge of the farming brief for the past five years, appealed to European leaders to recognise the importance of CAP.

“To every prime minister and minister, to every member of this committee, no matter what area of policy you focus on, no matter what region of Europe you represent, the Common Agricultural Policy is front, central and fundamental to your work,” he said.

The commissioner said that there is no other single policy which contributes more to the “essential elements and strategic interests” of the European Union.

“Our security, defensive security and energy security are nothing without food security,” he said.

Commissioner Wojciechowski said that CAP is important for the health and wellbeing of EU citizens and protection of the environment.

He also pointed to the contribution of CAP towards the economic development of the union, especially in rural and remote regions “that can often be left behind”.

“It makes a vital contribution to our democracy by ensuring food security, as well as our good relations with the world by reinforcing global food supplies.

“In short, we cannot have a strong European Union without a strong Common Agricultural Policy.

“Let us work together to shape a strong, effective and sustainable policy for the future of every farmer, every region and every citizen,” he said.

Budget

Meanwhile, the European Commission yesterday (Wednesday, June 19) proposed a similar funding allocation for the CAP as part of its draft annual budget for 2025.

The commission is seeking to earmark €53.8 billion for the CAP next year, unchanged from the 2024 budget.

The draft budget also includes €900 million for the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund, which is down from €1.1 billion in 2024.

The commission said that the fund is to “strengthen the resilience of the agri-food and fisheries sectors and to provide the necessary scope for crisis management”.