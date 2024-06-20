A Co. Monaghan farm family has been announced as supreme champions of the Lakeland Dairies milk quality awards.

The winners emerged from among 3,200 farm families across 17 counties who produce milk for the two billion litres Lakeland Dairies milk pool.

The milk quality awards are a recognition of the achievements of Lakeland Dairies’ milk suppliers who are committed to quality in all aspects of their milk production.

The supreme champions of the Lakeland Dairies milk quality awards are Brian, Gene (snr) and Gene (jnr) McGinnity, who farm in partnership at Scotstown, Co. Monaghan, winning the top prize for the high quality of milk produced on their farm throughout the past year.

The awards were presented by Lakeland Dairies’ chairman Niall Matthews and group chief executive Colin Kelly at a special event in Corick House Hotel, Clogher, Co. Tyrone, together with Edwin Poots MLA, speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The McGinnitys also took home the <500,000L (litre) producer category award.

Lakeland Dairies milk quality awards

In addition to the supreme champion, Lakeland Dairies also announced winners in several categories of the milk quality awards.

Republic of Ireland

>500,000 litre category winners:

Eoin Corrigan, Trim, Co. Meath won the >500,000L producer category award in the Republic of Ireland.

The highly commended runners-up in the >500,000L producer category was Oisin and Eamon Gallen, Ramelton, Co. Donegal

<500,000 litre category winners:

Brian & Gene and Gene (jnr) McGinnity, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan won the <500,000L producer category, and were declared Supreme Champions.

Sean Kiernan, Kilcogy, Co. Longford was the highly commended runner-up in the <500,000L producer category.

Sustainability award:

Ivan Thomas, Rahan, Co. Offaly won the Lakeland Dairies sustainability award for outstanding commitment to sustainable milk production and environmental and economic sustainability.

Northern Ireland

>1 million litre category winners

Stephen and Mark Montgomery of Drumahoe, Co. Derry, won the >1mL milk producer category in Northern Ireland.

Edwin and Gary Bryson, Craigavon, Co. Armagh were the highly commended runners-up in the >1mL producer category of the awards in Northern Ireland.

<1 million litre category winners

Sean and Ciaran Mc Naughton, Ballymena, Co. Antrim won the <1mL producer category in Northern Ireland.

Mark Rea, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone was the highly commended runner-up in the <1mL producer category in Northern Ireland.

Best new entrants

Derek Ray, Moate, Co. Westmeath was declared winner of the Republic of Ireland best new entrant category. (l-r) (l-r) Lakeland Dairies chair, Niall Matthews; Edwin Poots MLA, speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly; Derek and Luke Ray; and Colin Kelly, group chief executive officer, Lakeland Dairies Source: Rory Geary via Lakeland Dairies

Mark Lewis, Portadown, Co. Armagh won the Northern Ireland best new entrant category, for the high quality of milk he supplies to Lakeland Dairies.

Lakeland Dairies young farmer award

Matthew Adams, Strangford, Co. Down won the inaugural Lakeland Dairies young farmer award.

The award is aimed at recognising the activity and involvement of young farmers in bringing fresh and new ideas to the family farm.

The winner receives a bursary to take part in an agricultural study tour of their choice before the end of 2025.

Lakeland Dairies chair Niall Matthews, said: “The milk quality awards are a source of great pride, focusing on excellence in dairy farming.

“The milk we collect from pasture-fed herds on family-owned farms is the high-quality raw material that has established our reputation as a leading global dairy provider.

“This status will continue based on the excellent achievements of our 3,200 farm families.”

Lakeland Dairies group chief executive officer Colin Kelly said: “Through their commitment to quality and sustainability, Lakeland Dairies’ milk producers are well positioned to meet global dairy demand, underpinned by the overall efficiency of our production and processing systems. The quality of our dairy farmers and the milk they supply is world-class.

“This forms the foundation for further progress as a farmer-owned co-operative, exporting 240 different dairy products and food ingredients to customers in 100 countries worldwide,” Kelly added.