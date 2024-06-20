Bord Bia has unveiled a Biodiversity Target Guidance Report designed to “empower” Irish food and drink businesses in crafting and enhancing their biodiversity strategies.

The report offers detailed advice on potential future reporting requirements, particularly those emerging from global initiatives, such as the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted at Cop 15 in December 2022.

This framework aims to reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

The urgency for such measures is highlighted by a 2022 S&P Global report, which found that only 29.5% of the largest companies in the S&P Europe 350 had established biodiversity targets.

In alignment with this report, the Irish food board is launching the Pathways to Biodiversity Planning programme in collaboration with Sustainable Enterprise Skillnet and 20FIFTY Partners.

The programme includes discussions with key speakers, peer engagement, educational workshops and mentoring.

Bord Bia

Bord Bia is advocating for Irish businesses to set robust biodiversity goals with the support provided in the new Pathways to Enabling Biodiversity Strategy Development and Reporting document.

Senior sustainability manager at Bord Bia, Martin Hofler discussed the role of biodiversity in sustaining ecosystems and food production globally:

“Food and drink businesses now have a responsibility and an opportunity to pave the way in safeguarding biodiversity and reducing harm to the environment,” Hofler said. Pictured (l-r): CEO 20FIFTY Partners, Ken Stockil and senior sustainability manager at Bord Bia, Martin Hofler

“Our new report aims to support businesses in doing just that, by providing key insights to support Origin Green members in the development of their own biodiversity strategies and empowering them to play their part in protecting our environment and its ecosystems,” he continued.

Additionally, Bord Bia will offer various support programs, including the Leaders Sustainability Acceleration Programme with University College Dublin (UCD) Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Through these efforts, Bord Bia aims to “empower Irish food and drink businesses” to adopt proactive biodiversity strategies.