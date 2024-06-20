Registrations of new tractors were 23% lower in May compared to the same month of 2023, according to statistics from the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

161 new units were registered in May, while 1,230 were registered in the year to date (up to the end of May) which is a decrease of 11% on the first five months of last year.

The latest FTMTA Statistics Service Report for May 2024 shows a reduced level of activity in the farm machinery sector in Ireland with new tractor registrations continuing in a downward trend.

The number of imported used tractors and machines registered in Ireland for the first time decreased compared with the same month in 2023.

Co. Cork continues to see the highest numbers of new tractor registrations at 174 units of new tractors for the year to date, while Co. Tipperary is ranked second-highest with 117 units, followed by Limerick with 73.

The most popular power band of tractors registered in May was in the 200hp category, which accounted for 29.8% of new tractor registrations in the month. Tractors below 100hp accounted for 9.9% of new registrations, while tractors above 200hp accounted for 14.9% of all new tractors.

The monthly average horsepower figure last month was 155hp.

302 imported used tractors were first-time registered in Ireland last month, 30 units less than in May 2023. For the year to date, 1,237 used tractors were imported and registered for the first time, a 13.1% decline on the same period for last year.

The figures from the FTMTA also show that, up to the end of May, 32 new self-propelled silage harvesters were registered in Ireland in the year so far, a decline of 18% on the same period in 2023, with an additional five imported used machines registered for the first time, an unchanged figure.

In the self-propelled silage harvesters category, Claas showed a slight increase, while John Deere recorded a significant decline.

The Irish market for telescopic loaders reported a marginal increase in May 2024 at 39 units, compared to 37 units in May 2023, while the year-to-date figure shows an increase of 4.82% in registrations.

The two leading brands of JCB and Manitou account for 70% of the total new market, while Kramer grew to a 13% market share.

There were also 37 imported used telescopic loaders registered for the first time in Ireland in May.

The Irish wheeled loader market recorded a higher number of new registrations in May 2024 compared to the same month last year, at 19 units. However, the year-to-date market decreased by 13%.

The position of the smaller Chinese market manufactured machines at the lower price and power end of the market for farmers declined marginally to 53% of the new wheeled loader registrations in Ireland.

There was one imported used wheeled loader registered in May 2024.

Finally, the Irish backhoe loader market increased in May 2024 compared with May 2023, with four new machines registered, while there were three used backhoe loaders registered in May 2024 in Ireland.