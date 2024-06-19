A report into the progress of the Food Vision 2030 Strategy has said that 9% of the actions outlined in the strategy are completed, as of the end of 2023.

20 of the 218 actions had been completed as of the end of last year, while 121 actions (56%) have see substantial work undertaken, and 75 actions (34%) have commenced and are progressing.

Only two actions are yet to be commenced, the report said.

The report was launched today (Wednesday, June 19) at the 11th meeting of the Food Vision 2030 High Level Implementation Committee (HLIC).

The launch was also attended by Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett and Minister for State for new market development, farm safety and research and development Martin Heydon.

The Food Vision 2030 Strategy includes four missions, as follows:

Mission 1: A Climate Smart, Environmentally Sustainable Agri-Food Sector (61 actions, of which eight are completed);

Mission 2: Viable and Resilient Primary Producers, with Enhanced Wellbeing (78 actions, of which nine are completed);

Mission 3: Food that is Safe, Nutritious and Appealing, Trusted and Valued at Home and Abroad (37 actions, of which 1 is completed);

Mission 4: Innovative, Competitive and Resilient Agri-Food Sector, Driven by Technology and Talent (33 actions, of which two are completed).

Some of the key developments in the strategy in 2023, according to the report, include the launch of the new Forestry Porgramme; a new Fertiliser Database; Ireland’s 4th National Biodiversity Action Plan; the establishment of An Rialálaí Agraibhia (Agri-Food Regulator); the National Genotyping Programme; the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP); and A Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme.

Commenting on the report, Minister McConalogue said: “This second annual report for the Food Vision 20230 process highlights progress across the agri-food sector as we continue to improve all the strands of sustainability – environmental, economic and social.

“As chair of the High-Level Implementation Committee, I want to commend all the stakeholders on the progress that is being made right across agriculture, fisheries, forestry and our processing sectors.

“Food Vision is a transformative roadmap for the agri-food sector, developed by the sector for the sector, using a food systems approach. The report highlights the depth and breadth of activity as we continue to work collaboratively in pursuing our ambitions to make Ireland a world leader in sustainable food systems,” Minister McConalogue.