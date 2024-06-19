Bord na Móna is to develop 79km of new walking and cycling trails as part of a new Fáilte Ireland scheme unveiled today (Wednesday, June 19).

Bord na Móna has been awarded €3.6 million towards the new project as part of Fáilte Ireland’s EU Just Transition Regenerative Tourism and Placemaking Scheme, which aims to boost tourism and creating sustainable economic opportunities in the midlands.

In total, more than €32 million in investment grants will be injected into tourism related projects.

According Fáilte Ireland, Bord na Móna’s new walking and cycling trails, which are subject to planning consents and funding approval, will be established in a number of areas.

Bord na Móna

Head of land and habitats at Bord na Móna, Ger Breen, said today: “The sites selected for these trails will deliver significant benefits for the wider community, improving connectivity between trails and local towns and villages.

“We look forward to working with Fáilte Ireland and local authorities to realise these projects.”

New walking and cycling trails will be developed by Bord na Móna in:

Longford – between Lanesborough and Cloondara;

Roscommon – between Termonbarry and Roosky;

Westmeath – between Athlone and Ballinahown;

Offaly East – between Grand Canal Greenway and Mount Lucas;

Offaly West – around Clonmacnoise, Ballinahown and Lough Boora;

Tipperary – between Littleton/Lough Doire Bhuile.

In addition to Bord na Móna’s trail development project, Fáilte Irelands has approved €27.1 million for 22 projects under the scheme, which includes enhancements to local authority and state agency tourism projects.

A €5.5 million Digital Transformation Programme will also support up to 85 tourism enterprises to expand their digital capabilities.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise the tourism sector and improve visitor experiences through digital innovation.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, said the projects mark the first steps in the “regenerative tourism development journey in the midlands”.

“The projects funded support our move as a nation towards a low-carbon economy, in line with the Programme for Government commitment for the development of a Sustainable Tourism Policy, which will support sustainable economic development and job creation,” she said.