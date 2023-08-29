€17 million is being invested in creating a major tourism initiative based on the “sustainable” use of peatlands and wetlands, it has been unveiled today (Tuesday, August 29).

Fáilte Ireland said it has “recognised” the potential of tourism to create jobs in former peat-harvesting-based communities and wants to establish the midlands as an “authentic regenerative tourism destination”.

The new multi-million euro midlands project is the first part of an €68 million regenerative tourism and placemaking scheme that will be rolled out by Fáilte Ireland, as part of the EU Just Transition Fund (EU JTF).

The chief executive of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly said: “This is a significant funding scheme for tourism in the midlands that will leave a lasting legacy of transformative change. We encourage private and community-based micro enterprises and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) to recognise the enormous potential of this scheme.

“We are now inviting them to express their interest in developing a tourism project that will help create more reasons for domestic and international tourists to visit the midlands while also sustaining jobs, businesses and local communities.”

The new funding will chiefly be available in counties Laois, Westmeath, Offaly, Longford, Roscommon, and parts of Galway, Tipperary and Kildare.

The Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan believes the EU JTF regenerative tourism and placemaking scheme will directly benefit local communities “from the green transition”.

He added: “This is one of many initiatives under the EU JTF that will accelerate the transition towards a greener, more sustainable, low-carbon economy in the midlands.”

Co-funded by the government and the EU, the EU JTF programme supports regions that are experiencing the negative impacts from the transition away from “fossil fuel-intensive or greenhouse-gas-intensive industries, such as the use of peat for energy generation”.

Fáilte Ireland said there are five key project categories that will be considered for funding:

Category 1: Development or enhancement of sustainable visitor experiences;

Category 2: Development of sustainable/low-carbon tourist accommodation;

Category 3: Capital project planning and design;

Category 4: Digital transformation;

Category 5: Accessibility enhancements to provide a more inclusive visitor experience.

According to the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, the new midlands tourism project “marks the beginning of the regenerative tourism development journey in Ireland, as we work towards a low carbon economy”.