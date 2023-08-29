An Independent TD is calling on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to “start listening” to farmers and give up sending “preachy tweets”.

Michael Collins was commenting after the agency deleted a tweet encouraging people to reduce their red meat intake following a backlash from farmers.

The social media post read: “Ready to be healthier, wealthier and more fabulous? Cut down on your red meat intake.”

The tweet suggested that people should “reduce…red meat consumption slowly”, by having “veggie lunches” and going “meat free” on particular days.

The post also said that 10% of meat bought by consumers is thrown out.

“It has long been suspected that the EPA is absolutely tone-deaf when it comes to hearing the legitimate concerns of our farmers and this tweet is simply the latest manifestation of that,” Deputy Collins said.

“For the farmers I speak to it is has become part and parcel of our political and state body culture to never lose an opportunity to undermine traditional farming practices, meat consumption, and the rural way of life.

“There is a massive level of institutional and lifestyle snobbery at work here and I will not cease from calling it out,” the Cork South-West TD added.

“Veganism and vegetarianism are being promoted as if they were the only kind of ‘ethical’ approach to food consumption and that is simply false.

“If you want to be vegan go ahead, but just do not demonise or undermine our farmers and their incomes in the process,” Collins said.

“The EPA needs to start listening and to give up on the preachy tweets. This approach not only infuriates farmers, but it is also deeply unfair as it completely ignores the incredible environmental contribution that our farmers are making.

“For now, it seems that our farmers are damned if they do and damned if they don’t do what the green movement wants. That must change. Recognition and respect are overdue to our farmers, ” the TD said.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) sent a complaint to the agency after the tweet was posted on Friday (August 25).

The IFA told the EPA that the tweet had “caused considerable anger amongst farmers who feel it goes beyond the remit of the EPA and is not consistent with government dietary guidelines”.

The association asked the EPA to remove the social media post “as a matter of urgency”.

In response, the EPA told the IFA that the tweet was intended to “share helpful advice” and “not to cause any anger”.

“We acknowledge how it may have been perceived differently,” the agency said.

The IFA is due to meet with the EPA to discuss its concerns next week.