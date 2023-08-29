The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is due to outline its concerns over a tweet about red meat posted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at a meeting next week.

The farm organisation sent a complaint to the agency after the tweet appeared on the EPA’s Twitter page on Friday (August 25).

The social media post read: “Ready to be healthier, wealthier and more fabulous? Cut down on your red meat intake.”

The tweet – which has since been deleted from the EPA’s Twitter page – went on to suggest that people should “reduce…red meat consumption slowly”, by having “veggie lunches” and going “meat free” on particular days.

The post also noted that 10% of meat bought by consumers is thrown out.

IFA

The IFA told the EPA that the tweet had “caused considerable anger amongst farmers who feel it goes beyond the remit of the EPA and is not consistent with government dietary guidelines”.

The association asked the EPA to remove the social media post “as a matter of urgency”.

It was also requested that the EPA would “sit down with the IFA” to discuss the rationale behind the tweet, who authorised it and how it fits in with the remit of the environmental agency.

In response, the EPA told the IFA that the tweet was intended to “share helpful advice” and “not to cause any anger”.

“We acknowledge how it may have been perceived differently,” the agency said.

The EPA added that it had deleted the tweet and welcomed the opportunity to meet with the IFA next week.

Meanwhile, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has also called on the EPA to “clarify if it is comfortable with being involved in overtly political campaigns”.

“Dishing out dietary advice is not an area the EPA should be getting into given their role as a trusted scientific referee,” Dermot Kelleher, ICSA president, said.

In a statement to Agriland, the agency said: “The EPA has a responsibility to provide the public with advice on any measure that may help to protect and sustain our environment and lower carbon emissions.

“We regularly share sustainable options on social media platforms that some people might like to explore and, from time to time, this includes advice on food and food waste.

“We acknowledge that this particular tweet was open to interpretation. Our intention was to share helpful advice, not to cause any confusion, but we acknowledge how it may have been perceived differently,” the agency said.