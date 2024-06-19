A Fine Gael senator has called for a debate in the Seanad on how to increase the number of women in agriculture in Ireland.

Senator Tim Lombard made the comments ahead of a seminar taking place in west Cork tomorrow morning (Thursday, June 20) focused on female farmers.

The event, jointly hosted by Carbery and Barryroe Co-op, will take place from 11:00a.m to 1:00p.m in Timoleague Hall (P72F884).

Organisers say that the seminar aims to bring women in agriculture together to share their experiences, tips, ideas and success stories.

The keynote speakers include deputy president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Alice Doyle, Emma Hanly from Glasslyn Veterinary and Noreen Casey from the Bord Bia inspection helpdesk.

Women in agriculture

Speaking in the Seanad ahead of the seminar, Senator Tim Lombard said that female participation in agriculture is a “key theme” which needs to be debated in the house.

He said that around 27% of the nearly 280,000 people working on farms in Ireland are female.

However, he noted there was a “significant issue” as just 13% of the over 130,000 land holdings in the country are solely owned by women.

The Cork senator said that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue should be asked to address the Seanad on “his vision” to increase the amount of females involved in agriculture. Senator Tim Lombard

“My mother was the driving force behind our farm for many, many years. She was a significant powerhouse. People like that, they drove forward to make sure we have that kind of participation in agriculture.

“More needs to be done now to get more women involved. The agriculture industry needs them,” he said.

Senator Lombard said that tomorrow’s seminar in Cork should be replicated around the country as he believes this is an issue which is “crucial for the future sustainability of farming and the wider agri-food sector”.