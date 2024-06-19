Carbery Group has announced a change in its milk price for supplies in the month of May.

The group has increased its base milk price for May by 1c/L.

Carbery said that, if that decision is replicated across the four west Co. Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average milk price of 42.72c/L, inclusive of VAT, a O.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus, and the processor’s FutureProof sustainability bonus.

Carbery’s stability fund payment and other milk support payments have concluded.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We have gone deep into our business to support milk price over the past months as dairy market performance struggled and weather impacted milk volumes.

“As we start to see a recovery, albeit slow, in markets, we have paused these measures. Our SCC and sustainability bonuses continue,” the spokesperson added.

The announcement of Carbery’s milk price comes after the dairy processor confirmed the appointment of a new board chairperson.

Vincent O’Donovan, who is currently the chairperson of Bandon Co-op, one of the four west Co. Cork co-ops, that make up Carbery Group, has begun a two-year term as chairperson.

He succeeds Cormac O’Keefe in the role, who concludes his term in office. O’Keefe also steps down from the Carbery board, as well as the board of Lisavaird Co-op.

O’Donovan has served on the board of Bandon Co-op for nine years and as its chairperson since 2022.

He has also served on the board of Carbery in the role of vice-chairperson for the past two years and in that role has acted as chair of its audit committee.

O’Donovan has completed the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) Diploma in Corporate Governance at University College Cork (UCC) and has recently qualified as a chartered director with the Irish Management Institute.

He is a full-time dairy farmer, and farms with his wife and four children at Ballinhassig, Co. Cork.

Commenting on his appointment, O’Donovan said: “I am delighted to be appointed chairperson of Carbery Group. The continuing growth and success of the business is essential to the farmers of west Cork, and I look forward to leading the board as we continue to make decisions to ensure the strength of the company.”