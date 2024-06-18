Carbery Group has appointed a new chairperson of its board, who has taken over the role this week.

Vincent O’Donovan, who is currently the chairperson of Bandon Co-op, one of the four west Co. Cork co-ops that make up Carbery Group, has begun a two-year term as president.

He succeeds Cormac O’Keefe in the role, who concludes his term in office. O’Keefe also steps down from the Carbery board, as well as the board of Lisavaird Co-op. Vincent O’Donovan

O’Donovan has served on the board of Bandon Co-op for nine years and as its chairperson since 2022.

He has also served on the board of Carbery in the role of vice-chairperson for the past two years and in that role has acted as chair of its audit committee.

O’Donovan has completed the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) Diploma in Corporate Governance at University College Cork (UCC) and has recently qualified as a chartered director with the Irish Management Institute.

He is a full-time dairy farmer, and farms with his wife and four children at Ballinhassig, Co. Cork.

Commenting on his appointment, O’Donovan said: “I am delighted to be appointed chairperson of Carbery Group. The continuing growth and success of the business is essential to the farmers of west Cork, and I look forward to leading the board as we continue to make decisions to ensure the strength of the company.

“Continuing to deliver a leading milk price; to supporting our shareholders through climate and sustainability challenges; and promoting the future of farming will be some of the areas I hope to focus on.

“I also look forward to representing the company and meeting the global team of more than 1,000 Carbery employees worldwide,” he added.

Commenting on his predecessor O’Keefe’s tenure as chairperson, O’Donovan said he “has been a great and positive advocate for dairy farming, for sustainability in dairy, and for supporting shareholders throughout his term.

“On behalf of the board and Carbery shareholders I congratulate [O’Keefe] on his term as chairperson and wish him all the best,” O’Donovan said.