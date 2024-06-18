Minister Eamon Ryan has today (Tuesday, June 18) confirmed that he will step down as leader of the Green Party after 13 years and that he will not contest the next General Election.

Speaking at a press conference outside Leinster House the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Transport, said he had “spent the last 30 years either running for or holding public office”.

“I am stepping down to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders, confident in the strength and values I have seen built up in our party over all these years.

“Our party will now elect a new leader to lead the party from here,” Minister Ryan said.

He also detailed that he will continue as party leader and in his ministerial roles until a new leader is appointed and that he is looking forward to “fulfilling whatever role a new leader assigns me for the remaining term of this Government”.

Eamon Ryan

At the press conference today in front of Leinster House Minister Ryan also outlined that he had a “number of important measures coming to cabinet in the coming weeks” and that there was also critical legislation in the pipeline regarding planning and development, the Just Transition Commission and Marine Protected areas.

“I am confident this government can go the full term, despite this second change in party leadership.

“Our coalition was formed with the most detailed Programme for Government, negotiated by the three parties and not just the leadership. Our focus should remain on providing affordable housing, health care reform and climate action in the coming months.

“There would have to be good reason to leave such important work undone,” he added.

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Transport said he was “proud” of what he and his coalition partners had achieved over the last four years and emphasised that “only yesterday we helped rescue and approve the Nature Restoration Law in the EU”.

He also briefly referenced the results of the local and European elections which saw the Green Party lose both its MEPs and more than half its councillors.

But in a candid moment he said “I cannot continue to work the long hours that being a public representative involves, which is why I am not standing again”.

“We have a son with special needs who also requires my attention.

“My wife, Victoria White has been my greatest support and inspiration.

“I also want to thank all my family and friends who have been at my side at all times,” he added.