A farm walk organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is set to focus on the management of rainwater as a way to improve water quality.

The event will take place tomorrow (Wednesday, June 19) from 2:00-4:00p.m on the Fay family farm in Rathnamuddagh, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath (N91PK74).

The IFA said the farm walk will aim to give farmers a greater insight of the Farming for Water European Innovation Partnership (EIP) Project.

Those attending the farm walk will hear about some of the bespoke measures that can be implemented to preserve and improve water quality on farm.

Farm walk

Representatives from the Farming for Water EIP and Teagasc Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) will address a range of topics, including:

Targeted source control;

Pathway interceptor and receptor on-farm measures;

Rainwater management plans

The event will also provide information and practical demonstration of some of the resources and supports that are available for farmers for use on their own farms.

IFA National Rural Development Chair John Curran said that preserving and improving water quality is a societal challenge that we all must undertake, and take seriously.

“There has been an unprecedented focus, investment and adoption of new measures on farms in recent years to improve and achieve better water quality, but we cannot let up now.

“If anything, we need to double down and amplify our efforts. But it doesn’t have to mean huge change or investment either.

“It’s about the right measures in the right places at the right time and the right rate, to ensure that nutrients are taken up by grass and crops,” he said.

“I hope as many farmers as possible can attend our farm walk on June 19 to see some of these measures in action, and to see potentially what they can do themselves on their own farms,” he added.

“I’d particularly like to thank the Fay family for opening their doors and sharing their journey to date, and to the Farming for Water Project Team and Teagasc ASSAP advisors who will share their knowledge, tips and experiences on the day,” Curran added.