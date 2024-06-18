Eamon Ryan is expected to step down as leader of the Green Party later today (Tuesday, June 18).

Dublin-born Ryan, who is also the Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport, is understood to have formally told his coalition partners in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael of his decision.

He is expected to make a public address outside Leinster House within the next hour.

Eamon Ryan began his political career as a Dublin city councillor for the Rathgar – Rathmines ward.

He was elected to represent Dublin Bay South in the 2020 general election.

The decision by Minister Ryan to step down as Green Party leader follows disappointing results for the party in the recent local and European elections.

Both of the Green Party’s previous MEP lost their seats with Ciarán Cuffe failing to secure the necessary votes in Dublin and Grace O’Sullivan also failing to winning the vote in Ireland South.

The expected move by the Green Party leader comes just 24 hours after Minister Ryan’s delight following approval for the EU Nature Restoration Law (NRL) at the EU Environment Council yesterday day (June, 17 ).

Speaking in Luxembourg yesterday, Minister Ryan said: “This is a good day for nature and a good day for the millions of people who have understood and campaigned for the vital importance of protecting and restoring our natural world.

“It also underpins the importance of having the Green Party and the Green Group in the European Parliament. We championed the Regulation through its complicated passage to this point, but not without listening and responding to the concerns of others and bringing other politicians with us to support it.”

More to follow.