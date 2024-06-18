The suggestion of a compensation fund for farmers whose livestock have been attacked by dogs has been dismissed in the Dáil.

It was Deputy Michael Healy-Rae who asked Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys whether a compensation fund for farmers would be established.

Minister Humphreys explained that her department has “overall policy responsibility for the Control of Dogs Acts 1986 to 2014.

“Under section 21 of the Control of Dogs Act, 1986, the owner of a dog shall be liable in damages for damage caused in an attack on any person by the dog and for injury done by it to any livestock.

The minister stated: “It is not necessary for the person seeking such damages to show any history of such attacks on the part of the dog, or the owner’s knowledge of such history or to show that such injury or damage was attributable to neglect on the part of the owner.

Minister Humpreys then detailed that “as the legislation provides for recourse for those impacted by any attacks on livestock there are no plans” for the Department of Rural and Community Development “to implement a compensation fund at this time”.

In April, a major national awareness campaign was established to remind dog owners of their responsibilities.

The campaign entitled – ‘It’s not your dog’s fault, it’s yours’ – is aimed at increasing awareness of the harm that out of control dogs can do to people and to livestock.

Minister Humphreys said that the goal is to change behaviour and to remind owners that they must always have their dog under control.

The campaign follows a series of initiatives, including increasing on-the-spot fine up to €300, an additional €2 million for dog pounds and the establishment of the Dog Control Stakeholder Group.

In March, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) launched its 2024 “No Dogs Allowed” campaign as it says the government and local authorities “fail” to address the issue of dog attacks on livestock.

Launching this year’s campaign, IFA president Francie Gorman said the government and local authorities continue to “ignore the deepening” issue of dog attacks.

IFA national sheep chair, Adrian Gallagher reminded dog owners that they are fully liable for any damages caused to farmers and their livestock, and that dogs found on their lands can be shot.