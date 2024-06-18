An arrest has been made as part of an ongoing investigation into fraudulently obtained driver learner permits.

Gardaí confirmed they have arrested one woman this morning (Tuesday, June 18) as part of an ongoing investigation conducted by the garda national economic crime bureau, which began in March 2021, targeting persons suspected to be involved in fraudulently obtained driver learner permits.

During numerous search operations it was identified that 124 impersonation incidents occurred which resulted in a total of 114 third parties applying for and successfully obtaining learner permits.

In some cases the third parties reported they paid up to €2,500 for the services of an impersonator and the resultant driver theory test certificate.

All 114 parties have been identified by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), and have had the learner permits arising from these frauds voided and revoked.

The woman, aged in her 40s was arrested this morning and was due to appear before the criminal courts of justice, court number three this morning at 10:30a.m.

Gardaí stated that “investigations are ongoing”.

Obtaining a learner permit

You cannot get a learner permit without a theory test certificate, and there are four different driver theory tests:

Motorcycles and mopeds (category A)

Cars, work vehicles and land tractors (category BW)

Heavy commercial vehicles (category C)

Buses (category D)

There are also theory tests for RSA approved driving instructors (ADI) and professional bus or truck drivers (CPC).

To pass your theory test, you need to get 35 answers right out of 40, and there is no limit to the number of times you can take the theory test but a re-sitting fee is payable on each occasion and

You can book an appointment to sit your driver theory test at one of 40 test centre locations nationwide.

If you fail to arrive at the centre in time for your test or cancel within five days of your appointment, you will lose your fee.

The driver theory test has been revised and will go live on July 1, 2024.

The changes made are to enhance your experience with new and improved images, updated and more relevant questions surrounding road safety and legislation.

Those planning on undertaking the theory tests are asked to make sure they are using the latest official revision material.