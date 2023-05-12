Learner drivers in rural communities are to continue a long wait for a driving test appointment according to latest figures.

Since January of 2023, 60,000 people have been awaiting tests and there has been a 22.4-week-wait for a test date, the highest figure so far this year.

As of February 1, the wait time for a driving test was 19 weeks, it has since increased to 22.4 weeks.

Back in February, Deputy Cathal Crowe, who is a member of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communication, voiced his concern after the CEO of the Road Safety Authority (RSA), Sam Waide, disclosed to the committee that the number of learner drivers waiting to receive an invitation to book their tests was 47,364.

Two months later and the number now stands at over 60,000 people waiting to take their category B (car) driving test.

Advertisement

The RSA said it plans to bring all figures down and aims to have the test wait down to the original goal of 10 weeks.

The RSA reports that so far this year, 2,500 people have applied for their category W (tractor and works vehicle)licence; this licence can be obtained at 16 years of age, compared to car test which is 17.

In order to obtain a learner’s permit, the candidate must first take their theory test, which still has a wait time. The wait time is yet to be issued from the RSA, but it is believed to not be as substantial a wait as the practical tests.

Persons can drive on their category W permits for up to 24 months. Once a person holds their category B driving licence, they are automatically issued with a category W (tractor and works vehicle).

As of March 31 2023, there were 3,002,980 drivers with a category B driving licence and 3,000,794 drivers with category W.

Advertisement

2,076 of the category B drivers were only issued category B, therefore 110 drivers had category W only.

The RSA reports there are several factors that are to blame for the backlog:

Recovering from Covid-19 backlogs;

Driving test demand increase;

Reduced workforce owing to staff retirements and contract staff reaching the end dates of their contracts.

There has been a significant 30% increase in the learner permits being issued across all age groups since 2019.

The Department of Transport have given the RSA sanctions for 75 new driving testers, which it is hoping will speed up the process.