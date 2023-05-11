The cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 13.1% this year, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Whole milk was up 24%, butter was up 19%, and bread was up over 13% when compared with this time last year.

Other food with significant increases included sugar (38.9%), frozen fish (29.9%), and eggs (18.3%).

The national average price for bread (800g white sliced pan) was up 23c in the year, while the same size brown sliced pan was up 18c in the year. The average price for 2.5kg of potatoes was up 11c.

Full-fat milk at 2L increased by 44c in the year while the average price of Irish cheddar per kg rose by €1.42 and butter per pound rose by 66c.

The national average price of a take-home can of lager at €2.30 was up 14c on average from April 2022, while a take-home can of cider at €2.54 was up 18c.

Cost in other areas

The annual rate of inflation in Ireland is at 7.2%, which eased slightly compared to last month at 7.7%.

It is the 19th consecutive month where the annual increase in CPI has been at least 5%.

“Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5% or more recorded in each month since October 2021,” CSO statistician Anthony Dawson said.

Household costs were the main contributors, with the cost of mortgage interest up 41%, while electricity, gas, and other fuels rose by almost 31%.

Education was at -6.3% and transport at -2.3%. These were the only sectors to show a decrease when compared with April 2022.