A vet from Co. Down has been awarded the Impact Award from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS).

Dr. Mark Little received the award, which acknowledges a veterinary surgeon or veterinary nurse who has recently, or is currently, undertaking a project, initiative or similar endeavour that has a significant impact on the profession at large, animal health or welfare, or public health.

Little was nominated by Esther Skelly-Smith, practice principal of Shanaghan Veterinary Services and the current president of the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) and the British Veterinary Association Northern Ireland (BVA NI).

The nomination was supported by several members of the veterinary profession and the farming community.

In 2021/2022, Little was jointly president of the British Veterinary Association’s Northern Ireland branch (BVANI) and the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA).

Speaking on Little’s career, Skelly Smith said: “During his time as president, Mark recognised the need for and spearheaded the response around the concerning issue of veterinary medicine supply to Northern Ireland at the end of the Brexit ‘grace period’ in December 2022.

“Had Mark not championed this issue, Northern Ireland could have lost access to over 50% of veterinary medicines.

“The Northern Ireland veterinary profession, agri-food industry and wider animal industry owes Mark a great debt of gratitude of which many are unaware.”

Hard work

Skelly-Smith said Little has “worked tirelessly” for the two-year project to safeguard the health and welfare of animals in Northern Ireland.

“He recognised how incredibly important it was to ensure a full complement of veterinary medicines remain available, thereby preventing disease and unnecessary suffering,” she said.

“Mark also had the perseverance and insight to pursue this issue due to the important implications for the protection of human health, thereby eliminating the risk of potential zoonotic diseases.”

On receiving the award, Little said he was truly delighted and deeply honoured, and was glad that his work was recognised by the RCVS.

“I have worked hard to ensure the continued supply of veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland, simply because it is the right thing to do,” he said.

“The risk of losing over half the veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland would have had a devastating and unthinkable effect on animal health and welfare.”

However, Little said that the work is not complete, and that he will “not rest until a permanent solution is found”.

“Not only does this recognise my achievements, but it also highlights the work of the team within NIVA, BVA NI and wider.

“Therefore, I want to dedicate this award to all who have supported this cause and helped achieve the extension to the grace period. On behalf of all the animals in Northern Ireland, I thank you.”