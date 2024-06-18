Following his resignation today (Tuesday, June 18), Minister Eamon Ryan said that one of his “biggest regrets” is the narrative that formed between his party and rural Ireland.

The minister said that during his time as leader, a narrative formed that the Green Party policies were “costing people” and that the party members were “not connected to the man and woman on the street”.

Minister Ryan said that he does not believe any of this is true.

“Divisive politics will not work if we are to see the scale and speed of change that has to be achieved,” Minister Ryan said.

“Our approach is to start by listening to people, asking for help, rather than telling everyone what to do, admitting uncertainty in how the change will work best and speaking to the heart,” Minister Ryan added.

Green Party

He said that the Green Party is also subject to “relentless attack”, particularly on social media.

“It seemed at times that we were subject to coordinated attacks in the comments section following any post we made.

“I decided to ignore the worst comments, even when it included vile statements about my own recently deceased father.

“The level of invective has only increased in the last year and poisons the well of public thinking about our agenda and not just our party,” Minister Ryan said.

Minister Ryan said that before entering politics, he spent a lot of time in rural Ireland working in the tourism business. Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan visiting farms on the Dingle Peninsula in Co. Kerry.

Image: Domnick Walsh

He added that during his time as Green Party leader, he also spent a lot of time in the countryside.

He said that his party is “committed” to rural Ireland and that green policies are adding to its “security and prosperity”.

Future for Ryan

While stepping away from his former role, Ryan said he will continue to work on climate action, but “in a different way”.

“I cannot continue to work the long hours that being a public representative involves, which is why I am not standing again,” the minister said.

He said he will remain working on increasing safe bike links in every town and city in Ireland.

Aside from that, Minister Ryan said he will continue to support the future success of the party through addressing the ecological crisis; insuring social justice; engaging in peaceful politics; and trusting the people to make the right decision in the end.