The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that it received 617 late scheme applications following the May 15 deadline.

The department accepted late applications until June 9, however a 1% per day penalty will be applied in these instances.

Over 124,000 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes were submitted ahead of the original deadline this year.

The figures include 2,437 Temporary Reference Number applications, applications where no BISS entitlements are held and applications without any claimed area.

These applications are subject to administrative checks to determine eligibility.

Farmers were able to make a changes to their scheme applications through the department’s online system until May 31, without any penalty.

“The department received a total of 5,657 late amendments submitted between May 16-31, made on behalf of 5,121 unique herds,” a DAFM spokesperson confirmed to Agriland.

DAFM previously confirmed that Cork was the county with the highest number of BISS and other area-based scheme applications this year.

12,344 applications were made from farmers in the Rebel county, followed by Galway at 11,686, and Mayo with 11,025.

The county with the lowest number of applications was Dublin with 605, followed by Louth with 1,459 and Carlow with 1,579.

Meanwhile, the most recent data published by the department shows that an additional €135,000 was paid out to farmers for the 2023 BISS and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) in the week up to June 7.

The department said that 120,343 farmers have now received 2023 BISS and CRISS payments totalling €833 million.

This figure includes the 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers payments (€33 million), as well as the 2023 National Reserve (€4.5 million) payments.