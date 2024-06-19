Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett has confirmed that she will run to become the next leader of the Green Party.

There are now two candidates confirmed to contest for the place, after Minister Eamon Ryan announced his departure yesterday (Wednesday, June 19).

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth of Ireland, Roderic O’Gorman is the other candidate to run for the position after 24 years being part of the Green Party.

O’Gorman said that some people in politics are “pursuing a divisive anti-green agenda”.

“The Green Party has to convince voters in every county – in our cities, towns and in rural areas alike – that we will not only protect nature, but build better lives for all. I want your support to lead us in that task,” O’Gorman said.

He said that the main job on the Green Party’s next leader would be to “win the confidence of a wider group of voters”.

Hackett and farming

Originally from Co. Mayo, Minister Hackett is a part-time organic farmer, working alongside her husband, Mark, now based in Co. Offaly.

Both Mark and Pippa have degrees in agriculture and run the farm in a joint effort.

The pair have a mixed almost 200ac farm, with suckler cows, sheep, hens and horses.

During Minister Hackett’s time as senator since 2019, she introduced a new Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) for 2023 – 2027, with a five-fold increase in funding to €256 million.

She also secured funding of €1.3 billion for the Forestry Programme 2023 – 2027.

Minister Hackett developed a €60 million project to work with farmers and local communities to improve water quality on agricultural lands from 2023 to 2027.

In addition to 57 existing agri-environmental European Innovation Projects (EIPs), Minister Hackett secured €36 million under the next CAP for new EIPs.