The European Commission has today (Wednesday, June 19) proposed a similar funding allocation for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) as part of its draft annual budget for 2025.

The commission is seeking to earmark €53.8 billion for the CAP next year, unchanged from the 2024 budget.

The draft budget also includes €900 million for the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund, which is down from €1.1 billion in 2024.

The commission said that the fund is to “strengthen the resilience of the agri-food and fisheries sectors and to provide the necessary scope for crisis management”.

Budget

Overall, the commission has today (Wednesday, June 19) proposed an annual EU budget of €199.7 billion for 2025, up from €189.3 billion this year.

The draft budget will be complemented by an estimated €72 billion of payments under NextGenerationEU, the EU’s post-pandemic recovery instrument. That figure stood at €113 billion this year.

The commission said that this “substantial financial envelope will support the EU in meeting its political priorities while integrating the changes agreed in the mid-term revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF)”. Source: European Commission

The document also proposes allocate €2.4 billion for environment and climate action, which is unchanged from this year.

Of that total, €771 million will be directed to the LIFE programme to support climate change mitigation and adaptation.

There will also be €1.5 billion for the Just Transition Fund “to make sure that the green transition works for all”.

€49.2 billion is proposed for regional development and cohesion to support economic, social and territorial cohesion, as well as infrastructure supporting the green transition and EU priority projects.

The draft annual budget for 2025 will have to be formally adopted by the budgetary authority before the end of the year.

Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for Budget and Administration, said that the EU budget “continues to provide Europe with the means to tackle current and future challenges”.

He said the budget would support “the green and digital transitions” and increase the union’s overall resilience.

“We have also been able to strengthen our position externally: the mid-term revision of the MFF was essential to enable our union to respond to the consequences of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine on a stable footing, reinforce our capacity to respond to natural disasters and deliver answers to the global competition on key critical technologies,” he said.