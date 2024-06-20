The Micro-Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) has called for an “immediate review” of the need for planning restrictions within “safe solar zones” across the country.

This review follows after the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) announced it is building a “massive” 9MW solar farm on 40ac of airport land to provide renewable power to the airport.

MREF executive committee member, Ciaran Kells said:

“The imposition of safe solar zones around airports and air traffic landing areas is clearly a ridiculous requirement in the light of such a major solar development going ahead at Ireland’s largest airport.

“These safe solar zones were imposed on the planning process amid concerns from the Irish Aviation Authority that a glint or glare issue could impact air traffic.”

He added that the MREF believes that the requirement of safe solar zones is completely “unjustified”, as solar photo-voltaic (PV) systems are installed at airport sites across the world.

The executive from the MREF said that the solar farm in Dublin airport received full planning approval “without issues” is further evidence that the safe solar zones are “unnecessary” and should be “abolished”.

TAMS Solar PV

Meanwhile, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has urged that that all solar PV installations under the TAMS grant process must be signed off by a “registered” electrician.

According to the minister, solar PV systems grant-aided under TAMS 3 must comply with specification S198 and that it must be a “registered Safe Electric Ireland electrician” who completes the relevant forms.

He added that it is a “requirement” that the electrician has completed training courses in solar PV panel implementation and electrical installation of microgenerators.

However, the Fine Gael TD for Cork East, David Stanton, highlighted to the minister in the Dáil what he described as “a big gap” in relation to the issue of electrical contractors and forms for the solar PV systems under TAMS 3.