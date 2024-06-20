The inclusion of Irish farm organisations in the carbon farming working group is currently being considered by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said that he was “reviewing participation of the group with a view to including farm organisations”.

This followed a question from deputy Jackie Cahill on Tuesday, June 18 on the reason farm organisations were not included in the carbon farming working group while appointing representatives of co-operatives.

Minister McConalogue explained that stakeholder engagement has been “central to policy development in this area”.

He stated that the DAFM has held meetings and workshops with relevant stakeholders which included farm organisations, agencies of the department and the non-government organisation (NGOs) sectors.

The Carbon Farming Working group was established in August 2023 and has representatives from Bord Bia, Teagasc, DAFM, EIT Climate KIC, Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), Irish Co-operative Sector (ICOS), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Economic and Social Council (NESC) and the Department of Environment, Communication and Climate (DECC).

“In relation specifically to engagement with farmers, all farm organisations and their representatives were consulted through individual stakeholder meetings to inform the process,” Minister McConalogue said.

These included, the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), the Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), the Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA), the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA), the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG), the Irish Organic Association (IOA), Macra na Feirme and individual farmers through various publicly funded European Innovation Partnership Projects (EIPs).

The Climate Action Plan (2023-2025) under action (AG/24/26) is committed to delivering on the development of ecosystem services through the creation of a carbon farming framework.

The DAFM confirmed the process of developing this action is at an “advanced stage” and once finalised, it will be published.

In addition, the department stated the National Carbon Farming Framework will be going to public consultation to seek further stakeholder views.

Meanwhile, today (Thursday, July 20) at the Teagasc research centre at Ashtown, Co. Dublin, a range of speakers are discussing innovative approaches to carbon farming.

The conference was opened by Prof. Frank O’Mara, director of Teagasc, and Minister McConalogue.

Bernard Harris of DAFM will discuss the development of an Irish carbon farming framework informed by stakeholder engagement at the conference, while Junliang Zou of Teagasc gave a presentation on forestry carbon accounting.

A panel discussion between dairy farmer and Agriland columnist, Thomas Duffy; Vincent Roddy, president of the INHFA; Rebecca Chapman, DAFM; Marc Kierans, DECC; Dr Karl Richards, head of the Teagasc climate research centre; and Sean Mulvany of the Irish Strategic Investment Fund will also take place today.