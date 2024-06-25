A new initiative by the European Commission, the European Solar Academy, aims to address the skills and labour gap in the solar photovoltaic (PV) value chain by training 100,000 workers across the EU over the next three years.

With an estimated 66,000 skilled workers needed in the solar PV manufacturing sector by 2030, the academy’s role is crucial for meeting the EU’s renewable energy targets.

This is the first in a series of EU Academies to be set up under the Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA).

The European Solar AAs the Solar Academy collaborates with local partners, including vocational and educational training (VET) providers, businesses, and universities, according to the European Commission.

This academy is the latest commission initiative supporting the EU’s efforts to reach its targets under the European Green Deal.

The European Commission commented on the implications this may have for Ireland:

“The academies develop learning programmes for voluntary use by any EU member states, so there is opportunities for Ireland.”

In July of last year, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue attended the launch of the Energy and Farm Diversification Show (formerly known as the Energy in Agriculture Show) at Gurteen College in Co. Tipperary.

The events focused on renewable and solar energy, with grants of 60% with an investment ceiling of €90,000 available for farmers interested in solar panels and storage.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, discussed the EU’s plans to reach net zero.

“The act [NZIA] creates the best conditions for those sectors that are crucial for us to reach net zero by 2050.

“Demand is growing in Europe and globally, and we are now equipped to meet more of this demand with European supply,” she said.

Targets

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has said previously that the agriculture sector can still meet its 25% greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction target by 2030, despite suggestions by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that the sector will fall short.

The EPA’s report, Ireland’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Projections, which was published on May 28, indicated that Ireland’s agriculture would reduce its emissions by 18% by 2030 in an “ambitious scenario”, with additional measures beyond policies currently in operation.