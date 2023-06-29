Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue recently attended the launch of the Energy and Farm Diversification Show (formerly known as the Energy in Agriculture Show).

The 2023 show will take place at Gurteen College, Co. Tipperary on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Minister McConalogue said:

“I am delighted to be involved in this hugely important event again and it comes just a few months since I launched the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) which has the strongest ever focus on renewables and solar.

“Grants of 60% with an investment ceiling of €90,000 are available under TAMS for farmers interested in solar panels and storage. We are also stepping out our ambitions around on-farm anaerobic digestion.”

Advertisement

Energy and Farm Diversification Show

The Energy and Farm Diversification Show is a collaboration between Teagasc; Tipperary County Council; Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA); Tipperary Energy Agency; Macra; Gurteen College; and Technological University of Shannon (TUS) Midlands Midwest.

Barry Caslin, Teagasc energy and rural development specialist said: “If the ambitions of the government’s Climate Action Plan are to be delivered, farm-scale and community-based renewables must be the central part of future energy policy in Ireland.

“The next few years will see a dramatic uptake in renewable energy generation on farms. There is a huge appetite for information from farmers who are planning to set up or expand diversification enterprises.

“This energy and diversification event will provide guidance and ideas for the agricultural and rural communities on the generation of renewable energy, effective energy and carbon management, business development through diversification and low-carbon farming options.”

Paul O’Brien, IFA National Environmental chair added: “At a time of much uncertainty in farming and the need to make agriculture more sustainable, such an event is very important.

Advertisement

“It will be good to see what practical options may be available for farmers who wish to future-proof their business from ever fluctuating energy costs and also assess what diversification options may be available if this is a route they are considering.”

The one-day show incorporates a large trade exhibitor showcase, outdoor practical demonstrations, networking opportunities with industry experts and an extensive talks programme.

The talks, which include several first-hand accounts from farmers, are split into three distinct streams: Energy in Agriculture; Smart Climate Land Use; and Farm Diversification.

The show is sponsored by AXA Farm Insurance as show title sponsor, the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine and FBD.