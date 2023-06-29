A new EU regulation applying stricter conditions on the trade of products linked to deforestation, including beef, has come into force today (Thursday, June 29).

It means that certain goods exported or placed on the EU market must be “deforestation free”.

The affected produce includes palm oil; cattle; soya; coffee; cocoa; timber and rubber, as well as derived products such as beef, furniture, or chocolate.

The EU said that the list of commodities that are covered by the law will be regularly reviewed and updated, taking into account new data such as changing deforestation patterns.

The regulation will apply “even-handedly to products from both inside and outside the EU”.

Law

While no country or commodity will be banned, companies will have to conduct strict due diligence if they export or place these products on the EU market.

Companies will have to confirm that the product has been produced on land that has not been subject to deforestation or forest degradation, including of primary forests, after December 31, 2020.

Companies will also have to verify that these products comply with relevant legislation of the country of production, including on human rights, and that the rights of affected indigenous peoples have been respected.

Operators and traders now have 18 months to implement the new rules. Micro and small enterprises will enjoy a longer adaptation period, as well as other specific provisions.

Over the next 18 months, the EU Commission will benchmark countries to assess their risk of deforestation.

Products from low-risk countries will be subject to a simplified due diligence procedure.

In cases where countries are set to be identified as high risk, the commission said it will engage in “a specific dialogue prior to any final classification” in a bid to reduce the risk rating.

The EU also said that it will be “stepping up its engagement” with its partner countries to reach global sustainability and climate change targets.

Deforestation

Along with stopping “a significant share of global deforestation”, the EU said the new law will help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and biodiversity loss.

It said that the rules will also help to secure the livelihoods of millions of people across the world who rely heavily on forest ecosystems.

Commenting on the new regulation coming into force, Virginijus Sinkevicius, EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries said:

“With the landmark law on deforestation, the EU is taking its share of responsibility for global deforestation and forest degradation.

“This law responds to the internationally shared objective to end deforestation and will benefit people around the globe.

“Forests serve vital needs and provide work and jobs for millions of people. This law will not only help protect the world’s forests, it will also boost the demand for deforestation-free products.

“All countries will be able to continue selling their commodities in the EU, provided they can prove they are deforestation-free.

“We will work with our international partners to help make this regulation a success,” the commissioner said.