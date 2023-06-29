The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has announced a short extension to the 2023 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector.

The scheme will now close for applications at 5:00p.m on Friday of next week (July 7). It had been due to close at 5:00p.m tomorrow (Friday, June 30).

This scheme is intended to assist in the development of the horticulture sector, including beekeeping, by grant-aiding capital investments in specialised plant and equipment.

These investments can cover renewable energy, as well as technology adoption specific to commercial horticulture production.

Details of the scheme have been notified to the European Commission in accordance with the EU guidelines for state aid.

Advertisement

The granting of approval of aid for investments under the scheme will only be granted after approval by the European Commission in accordance with the commission’s decision on the measure.

Application forms and the scheme terms and conditions are available on the department’s website.

Completed application forms and supporting documentation must be submitted in hardcopy.

The scheme was opened on June 1, and is open to growers in all horticulture sectors. It will provide grant aid at a rate of up to 40% on all approved investments.

This latest scheme sees an 11% increase on the funding that was available for the same scheme in 2022.

The scheme can cover growers of field vegetables, mushrooms, protected food crops, amenity crops, soft fruit, apples, and beekeeping.

Advertisement

It aims to facilitate environmentally friendly practices, promote the diversification of on-farm activities, improve the quality of products, and improve working conditions.

This scheme aids both existing producers and new entrants to horticulture, with qualifying young farmers receiving up to 50% grant aid rather than 40%.

The scheme is 100% funded by the state.