The Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) has provided funding for an engagement officer to “liaise with landowners” following a number of issues in relation to a mountain access project.

According to the DRCD it was made “aware” of a number of issues with the Binn Shléibhe mountain access project in Co. Galway last month.

The project is one of two pilots, one in the MacGillycuddy Reeks in Kerry and another Binn Sléibhe in Galway where – under an agreement with farmers – walkers have access to both areas.

Details of the pilots were first unveiled in 2009 by Comhairle na Tuaithe – the body which is made up of representatives from farming organisations, recreational users of the countryside, and state bodies.

But there have been repeated concerns raised about an insurance scheme to protect farmers, who signed up to be part of the pilots, since the project was first launched.

In 2021 the DRCD in order to find an “interim solution” to this, secured a public liability insurance policy on a pilot basis for the MacGillycuddy Reeks and Binn Sléibhe.

Advertisement

But the Fianna Fail TD for Galway West, Éamon Ó Cuív, has queried what the latest position is regarding the scheme which he said would indemnify farmers against claims by hill walkers.

He asked the Minister for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development if this scheme had been discussed with farmers participating in the mountain access project and whether draft insurance policies had been shown to them.

In response Minister Heather Humphreys said that her department had for some time, “been examining how best to introduce a scheme to indemnify private land owners in upland areas who allow access to their lands for recreational purposes”.

Mountain access project

According to the minister public meetings have been held in both Galway and Kerry by mountain access project representatives to discuss the insurance policy.

“This is a complex issue and my department has been advised that an indemnity scheme such as has been proposed would require legislative provision and that a number of separate pieces of legislation might need to be amended.

“The issue of indemnity is also being addressed through the proposed changes to the Occupiers’ Liability Act which are currently being progressed through the Courts and Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022,” the minister added.

Advertisement

She also confirmed that her department was made aware of issues with the Binn Shléibhe mountain access project last month.

“Officials from my department met with representatives from the area and agreed to immediately provide funding for an engagement officer to liaise with the landowners.

“My officials have also been in contact with Forum Connemara to discuss how the Galway rural recreation officer can also support this engagement. In addition, my department have asked the Irish Farmers’ Association to assist at a local level,” the minister told Deputy Ó Cuív.