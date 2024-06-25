Potato growers have been reminded that the use of fungicides is not the only weapon in their armoury when it comes to preventing blight.

Integrated pest management (IPM) techniques can also be extremely important in this context.

Put simply, IPM is a coordinated and planned strategy for the prevention, detection and control of pests, weeds, and diseases.

The continuing loss of plant protection products and rising levels of disease resistance means that the conventional crop protection toolbox is shrinking.

The role of IPM within the potato sector was specifically highlighted at a recent blight workshop, hosted by the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and Teagasc in Co. Down.

CAFRE senior crops advisor, Robin Bolton, confirmed that growers must start by selecting seed of the highest quality, adding:

“Growers will have little choice in the varieties they grow, given that markets are very specific in relation to the types of potatoes that are required.

“However, seed is an entirely different matter. Growers should hot-box a selection of seed prior to planting. This will allow them to ascertain specific disease pressures that may arise prior to planting. They can then plan accordingly.”

“All equipment used in the grading and planting processes must be meticulously cleaned on a regular basis so as to maximise the levels of disease control they can achieve.”

According to Bolton, farmers should specifically select the fields they choose to grow potatoes in.

“Locations close to potato dumps should be avoided. It is also important to spray dumps off with an effective herbicide. They should also be covered to absolutely minimise the risk of blight disease spread.

“Fields close to allotments should also be avoided from a commercial potato growing perspective. Growers should also check neighbouring fields for the presence of volunteer potatoes.”

According to Bolton, growers should avoid planting potatoes close to telegraph poles or other areas within a field that cannot be sprayed effectively.

He also highlighted the absolute importance of sprayer maintenance, adding:

“All the component part of the sprayer should be regularly checked, including pumps and nozzles. The boom should be retained 50cms above the crop being sprayed – this minimises drift.

“Where potatoes are concerned, the spray should be directed to all relevant parts of the crop, including the plant stems, and nozzles should be selected with this requirement in mind.”