Lisavaird Food Group, which includes JDS Foods, Coolmore Foods, Glenmar Shellfish, and Glen Aine Food, has announced its membership in Origin Green, Ireland’s food and drink sustainability initiative.

The company has stated that the achievement highlight’s the group’s dedication to sustainability, quality, and responsible production practices.

Origin Green, led by Bord Bia, is Ireland’s pioneering national food and drink sustainability programme.

The programme is the only national initiative of its kind, aiming to set and achieve measurable sustainability targets that respect the environment and serve local communities more effectively.

Certification under the programme reflects a company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in environmental stewardship, efficient resource use, and social responsibility.

CEO of Lisavaird Group, Martin Dineen said: “We are delighted and honoured. Lisavaird Food Group’s Origin Green membership aligns with Lisavaird Co-Op’s values of community, sustainability, and innovation, reinforcing its role as a leader in the Irish food industry.”

The inclusion of Lisavaird Food Group has been described as a substantial step towards sustainable development in the food sector.

Origin Green

Late last year Bord Bia acknowledged the sustainability performance of 97 Irish food and drink companies which had attained Origin Green Gold Membership.

Gold Membership is given to companies, which are members of the programme, in recognition of their enhanced sustainability efforts.

The Gold Members were formally recognised at Bord Bia’s annual Origin Green Sustainability Seminar in late November which was opened by Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Since the establishment of the awards in 2020, a total of 234 Irish food, drink and horticulture companies have been awarded Gold Membership.

Overall, the 97 companies come from 21 counties and represent sectors such as dairy, meat, seafood and aquaculture, confectionary, beverages, and horticulture.