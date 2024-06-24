The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has issued an appeal for information regarding the theft of 15 cattle from Lisbellaw, Co. Fermanagh.

The cattle were taken from the Lough Shale Road area between the hours of 10:30p.m on Sunday, June 9 and 7:10a.m on Tuesday, June 11.

The majority of the cattle stolen were Aberdeen Angus, with some other breeds including Limousin, Shetland, Belted Galloway, Belgian Blue and Charlois.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have CCTV within the area or may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, which is completely anonymous.

PSNI appeals

The PSNI has also issued an appeal to make people more aware of rural crime prevention.

The police stated that they seen an increase in travelling criminals targeting the elderly in counties Fermanagh and Tyrone.

The traders appear to be offering to sell items, spray paint buildings and road surfaces or repair or clean properties, according to the police.

“They seem to agree a ‘reasonable’ price and then once the job is carried out, several thousand pounds are added on to the price.

“They will then try to pressurise the vulnerable in to paying the full extortionate amount,” the PSNI stated.

If anyone has any further information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals or their vehicles, they should report the information to the PSNI by quote referencing 1422.

‘Rogue’ traders

The same reminder has been issued by gardaí in Co. Meath for family members who may be susceptible to dealing with these “rogue traders”.

“Don’t open your door to anyone before you are confident that they are known to you or that they have a genuine reason to be there.

“Use a chain lock for added security. These callers can be intimidating and often refuse to take no for an answer,” Gardaí stated.

Gardaí should be contacted immediately if such an encounter occurs with as much description as possible.