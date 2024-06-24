A new planning application has been submitted to Wicklow County Council, detailing an open farm and tourism accommodation project at Millrace Holiday Park in Ballynacarrig, Brittas Bay.

Tanark PLC’s proposal aims to transform the 6.7ha site into a diverse farm tourism destination, integrating modern amenities.

The proposed development features an extensive open farm area, including a 50m2 petting shed, animal pens, paddocks, play areas, and a garden.

These areas will be connected to both existing and proposed accommodations by a ‘Farm Link Trail’.

Additionally, an 88m2 communal shelter will provide a space for picnics and barbecues, complemented by a guest amphitheatre.

The plan also includes several guest facilities clustered around the farmyard. An entry building of 44m2 will house a farm shop, coffee dock, and reception.

A 100m2 farm food building is also planned, featuring a kitchen, catering and self-catering areas, communal dining spaces, storage, and toilets.

12 subterranean ‘hobbit type’ glamping pods will be constructed, alongside the partial demolition and renovation of an existing farmhouse to create four holiday units.

This include a one-bed, another with two-beds, and a three-bed suite with a first floor balcony.

Four shepherd huts will be strategically placed around a pond, accessible via walkways.

To support these developments, the proposal outlines upgrades to the existing farm entrances on the L5605, including new walls, pillars, and security gates for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Solar panels will be installed on buildings, and a permanent indigenous landscape buffer with a path to Potters River will be retained and enhanced.

Environmental sustainability is a key aspect of the plan, with a new 24PE (population equivalent) packaged effluent disposal system and connections to existing water and wastewater services, including an existing 160PE effluent disposal system.

The planning application includes an Appropriate Assessment Screening Report.

Wicklow County Council is expected to make a decision on the application by August 13, with public submissions accepted until July 23.