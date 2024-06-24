The Dog Control Stakeholder Group will meet next week to “prioritise” the issue of restricted dog breeds following two serious incidents recently.

The group will then revert to Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys with recommendations on strengthening legislation.

In response to a parliamentary question, Minister Humphreys confirmed that the XL bully is already on the restricted dogs list.

The list of restricted breeds also includes: The American pit bull terrier; Bull terrier; English bull terrier; Staffordshire bull terrier; Bullmastiff; Doberman pinscher; German shepherd; Rhodesian ridgeback; Rottweiler; Japanese akita; and Japanese tosa.

A cross or mix of any of these breeds is called a bandog, and is also listed as restricted.

Restricted breeds

Minister Humphreys said that if the group recommends banning these restricted breeds or banning the XL bully, she “will have no problem doing so”.

“We just have to work out what the impact of banning will be,” Minister Humphreys said.

The minister said that the group is looking at other countries such as Denmark and France that have implemented bans.

“We will see what we learn from their experience of how those are working on the ground,” Humphreys said.

A ban on the XL bully will come into place in Northern Ireland in the first week of July, following policy already in place for the rest of the UK.

Border legislation

Minister Humphreys said that the republic of Ireland does “not want to be out of the kilter” with Northern Ireland.

“There is no point in them being banned there and having a different arrangement south of the border.

“However, we have to tease out how we will police and manage this and what it really means. It is okay to ban things, but it is about how we implement the ban and make sure it is achieved,” the minister said.

She said that the damage caused by XL bullies happens because their jaws lock and it is “not possible to get them off”.

“The history of the dogs is that they were bred to be aggressive. It is in their nature.

“I absolutely do not know why anyone would want to own an XL bully. That is being straight. They are bred to be aggressive and they are dangerous in my book,” Minister Humphreys added.