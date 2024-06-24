Castlerea in Co. Roscommon (F45) is the least expensive Eircode area in the country, with a median price of €133,000, while the highest median price is €720,000 in Blackrock, Co. Dublin (A94).

The latest Residential Property Price Index by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that residential property prices rose by 7.9% in the 12 months to April 2024, with prices in Dublin rising by 8.3% and prices outside Dublin up by 7.6%.

Co. Longford is the county with the least expensive Eircodes in the country, with a median price of €169,000, while the highest median price constituency in the country is €624,999, in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

In April 2024, 3,572 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with the Revenue commissioners, up by 9.5% when compared with the 3,262 purchases in April 2023.

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to April 2024 was €335,000.

County breakdown

Aside from Co. Longford, the least expensive Eircode property prices include counties: Cavan; Leitrim; Roscommon; and Donegal.

In Co. Cavan, median property prices range from €172,025 – €205,553. Prices in Co. Donegal range from €167,47 – €211,317.

For Co. Roscommon, prices range from €143,999 – €224,999, and the median price in Co. Longford is €183,149.

The most expensive county is Dublin, with a large price range from €304,358 – €624,999.

Areas surrounding Dublin also have high prices, including Co. Wicklow with a range from €289,075 – €568,198 and Co. Meath with a range from €258,401 – €440,059.

Co. Galway is also one of the most expensive counties, with prices ranging from €237,879 – €375,111.

Property prices in Co. Cork were varied, with prices from €196,536 – €531,499, making it one of the most expensive counties.

Eircode prices

The highest house price growth in Co. Dublin was in South Dublin at 10.5% while Fingal saw a rise of 7.1%.

Outside of Co. Dublin, house prices were up by 7.3% and apartment prices increased by 10.3%.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the mid-west, including counties: Clare, Limerick and Tipperary at 9.7%.

At the other end of the scale was the border region, including counties: Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, and Sligo, which saw a 5.4% rise.

Property prices nationally have increased by 144.3% from their trough in early 2013.

Dublin residential property prices have risen by 143.3% from their February 2012 low.

Residential property prices for the rest of Ireland are 153.7% higher than at the trough, which was in May 2013.

The national index has now reached the value of 179.2, which is 9.6% above its highest level at the peak of the property boom in April 2007.